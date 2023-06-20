Robert Downey Jr Opens Up About His Time In Prison, Calls It A 'dangerours Place'

Robert Downey Jr, well-known for his role as Iron Man, had to spend some time in prison for drug convictions. However, he received unconditional and full pardon for his drug offenses after serving one year sentence in 2015. Not just that, but he was also on parole for two years and almost three years on probation for his felony.

Due to his substance abuse case, his acting talents at the time were overshadowed.

The actor spent one year and three months in jail.

Earlier, he was given a prison time of three years.

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr opens up about his prison time

In a conversation with Dax Shepard of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Iron Man actor opened up about the time he spent in prison. He said that he had a very difficult time in the cell after his convictions. He further added that in court he was over-sentenced by a judge who was angry. Then, two weeks later he found himself in a place called Delano, which was apparently an area where people decide where one had to go.

He said in the podcast, "Arguably the most dangerous place I have ever been in my life because no one is designated if they're a level 1, 2, 3 or 4 criminal." He further added he felt evil was in the air of the prison. He also revealed that there were no opportunities in the prison but only threats and he always felt like he was sent to some distant planet from where one can never return home.

Robert Downey Jr talking about the worse things in prison

Robert Downey Jr said that going to prison is worse than going to an institution. He said, "By day 15, I'm dialed in. If you have the willingness to do harm, it is unlikely that you will be targeted." Currently, he is gearing up for Downey's Dream Cars.