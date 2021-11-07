Robert Downey Jr. Shares Adorable Post For Wife Susan On Her B'day; 'you're My Everything'

Robert Downey Jr. penned a heartwarming note for his wife Susan Downey on her birthday. The Avengers star shared a candid click of the duo where he can be seen fixing his 'heaven-sent' partner's invisible Halo, calling her 'my everything'. The actor and his producer wife, who have been going strong for over fifteen years, are deemed as Hollywood's power couple by many.

The 56-year-old Iron Man star married Susan Downey in August 2005, two years after their first meeting on a film set. According to US magazine reports, the producer agreed to go out with Robert Downey after the latter's third attempt, and many years down the line, the duo is now parents to son Exton, 9, and daughter Avri, 7.

Robert Downey Jr. pens birthday note for wife Susan

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Marvel biggie can be seen fixing his wife's invisible Halo as the latter flashes a smile. For the caption, he wrote, "Adjusting the halo on my heaven-sent partner Mrs D.. you are my everything, and November 6th, Always a day of gratitude, for your blessed birth." In the postscript, he also added a hilarious vow, "I will never watch ahead on a co-viewed streaming show..That is my eternal vow…". Take a look.

Only two days back, Robert clocked his daughter Avri's birthday, the celebration of which saw him dressed as a human pinata, while other kids playfully hit him with sticks. "For my dearest daughter AVRI’s 7th bday I gave the kids what they want. Which is clearly mob violence.", he wrote. Apart from his two children with Susan, the actor also shares son Indio, 28, with his ex Deborah Falconer.

On the work front, Robert will be seen alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic Oppenheimer. The project's major plot details have been kept under wraps, however, it reportedly comes as a retelling of the Manhattan Project and scientist Robert Oppenheimer's conception of the atomic weapon. Nolan will adapt the script from Kai Bird and Martin J, while Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' is being taken for the screenplay. Oppenheimer will be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ROBERT DOWNEY JR)