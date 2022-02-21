Robert Downey Jr. To Reunite With 'Iron Man 3' Director Shane Black For New Project

Robert Downey Jr. is reportedly in talks to reunite with his Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for a new movie. The movie will be based on the popular crime fiction novel series The Parker written by Donald E. Westlake. A professional thief, Parker is the main protagonist of 24 of the 28 novels Westlake wrote under the pseudonym Richard Stark.

Robert Downey Jr. to star in new movie written by Iron Man 3 director Shane Black

As per Empire, Robert Downey Jr. will be reuniting with Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for a new movie. The film is an adaptation of the popular crime fiction novel known as The Parker series, written by Donald E. Westlake under his pseudonym Richard Stark. Black has reportedly written the script for the new film, which will be headlined by the actor. The Iron Man actor will play the main protagonist of Westlake's crime fiction novels, who is just known as Parker.

The movie adaptation is being developed by Amazon Studios and will reportedly premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be produced by Downey and his wife Susan Downey along with Joel Silver. In addition to Marvel Studios' Iron Man movies, Shane Black and Robert Downey Jr. have also worked in the 2005 black comedy crime-thriller, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Robert Downey Jr. upcoming projects

Downey gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark/Iron Man in 10 films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man (2008). His last appearance as Tony Stark was in the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame and a few of his scenes were used in the mini-series Loki. Downey will next be appearing in the sports comedy-drama film All-Star Weekend, directed by Jamie Foxx.

He has also been roped in to play the former chairman of U.S. Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss, in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biographical film Oppenheimer. The movie is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is often known as the "father of the atomic bomb". The movie also stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role along with Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Hoyte van Hoytema, Jennifer Lame, and Ludwig Göransson.

Image: Instagram/@robertdowneyjr