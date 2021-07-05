Robert Downey Jr Unfollows All Marvel Stars, Sudden Move Leaves Fans Shocked

Coming in as a great shock to the Marvel fans, Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr has unfollowed all his fellow Marvel stars on Instagram. On hearing the news, the fans are in much distress and are determined to know the reason behind the sudden action. Not just his fellow Marvel co-actors, Robert is not following any of the stars on Instagram and is precisely following only 43 accounts. Apart from Instagram, Robert Downey Jr who plays the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade hasn’t unfollowed anyone on his Twitter account yet.

Robert Downey Jr unfollows Marvel fellow actors on Instagram

According to his recent posts on social media, he is believed to share a great bond with his Marvel friends, in particular with Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. The sudden move o0f the actor has left the fans to wear their thinking caps and understand the motive behind it. Netizens bombarded Twitter with their queries while trying to figure out the reason.

'I wasn't ready'

One of the users expressed his shock and wrote, “ROBERT DOWNEY JR UNFOLLOWED ALL MARVEL CAST MEMBERS WHATTTTTTT.” Another user requested the actor to change his decision and wrote, “@RobertDowneyJr Iron man pls do not unfollow we love u we miss u.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “would someone like to tell me WHY RDJ has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on Instagram.” Another user expressed her deep shock over the news and wrote, “I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era.”

i wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era — maximoff 𓏲· ࣪ loki era. (@scarletsripa) July 1, 2021

would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram — ًailsa (@strictlysapphic) July 1, 2021

@RobertDowneyJr



Iron man pls do not unfollow we love u we miss u . — Rajesh Kaul (@RajeshK44654441) July 5, 2021

ROBERT DOWNEY JR UNFOLLOWED ALL MARVEL CAST MEMBERS WHATTTTTTT — krish ⎊⧗ rt pinned (@starkxgrayson) July 1, 2021

Robert Downey Jr‘s final outing in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame when his character Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is working as an executive producer for the new Netflix series called Sweet Tooth. Sweet Tooth is a comic book that was published by DC Comics all the way back in 2009. It tells the story of Gus a hybrid who is half human and half deer. He is born into a world that despises the mutants that have been born as a result of an epidemic. The eight-episode series will revolve around Gus and his journey into a world that does not accept him.

IMAGE: AP/AVENGERS/Instagram

