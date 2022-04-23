Robert Downey Jr's Latest Video Leaves His Fans Worried About Actor's Health; Here's Why

By the time actor Robert Downey Jr retired from the role of Tony Stark or Iron Man in MCU after Avengers: Endgame, he had become one of the best-known faces in the world. The actor who though has a history of drugs, alcohol and getting involved in legal issues, and more, garnered much love from his fan base irrespective of anything. However, looking at the recent video posted by the actor on social media, fans have raised their concerns regarding the actor.

In the new video, the actor looks completely unreconisable as he is seen wearing a T-shirt from his own venture called FootPrint Coalition and can be seen flexing his biceps before laughing and letting go. The 57-year-old actor is completely clean shave and looks noticeably thinner than usual.

Robert Downey Jr's new video leaves fans in shock

Soon after he uploaded his new video online, fans were quick enough to notice the change in the actor while also expressing their severe concerns over his health. One of the users commented below the video and wrote, "It's hard to see you getting old." Another fan of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "He's getting old," along with a sad face. A third user expressed his shock and wrote, "OMG, IT'S ROBERT DOWNEY JR." Another user wrote, "It's sad to see him getting old."



Some fans also expressed concern about whether the actor is going through some illness. “What happened to him? He looks quite sick isn't it…,” wondered one fan. One even turned philosophical, saying, “You are beautiful my friend. Growing in wisdom is not something afforded to everyone."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Downey Jr will next be seen playing a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s multi-starrer film Oppenheimer. On the other hand, the actor is all set to return to the world of Sherlock Holmes in two new spinoff series of the mystery crime drama for HBO Max. As reported by Variety, the actor's production company has already begun developing the Sherlock Holmes TV shows, however, the projects are still at an early stage of creation. If the report is to be believed then the aforementioned shows are based on a new character that will be soon introduced in Sherlock Holmes 3.

