Robert Hogan Known For Playing Judge On 'Law & Order' Passes Away At 87

Actor Robert Hogan, whose career spanned more than six decades passed away on May 27, 2021. Robert, who was known for playing the role of judge on Law & Order, passed away at his home on the coast of Maine. He died at the age of 87 and the cause of death was complications from pneumonia.

Robert Hogan’s death was announced by his family in The New York Times, recently. He left behind his wife Mary, 38, three children from a previous marriage, Chris, Stephen and Jud whose mother is his ex-wife Shannon Hogan and two grandchildren, Susanna and Liam. Instead of flowers, his family has requested to make donations to two not-for-profit organizations - DOROT in New York City and the Alzheimer's Association.

Robert was diagnosed with Vascular Alzheimer's in 2013 and was determined to live with the illness. With the support of his wife and multiple resources from organizations like DOROT in New York City, the Alzheimer's Association and others, he worked and thrived for many years after his diagnosis.

A look at Robert Hogan's early life

Robert Hogan was born in Jamaica, Queens and severed as a member of the U.S. Army in Korea back then. Later, he went to study engineering at New York University after an honourable discharge. A professor took notice of him and suggested that he should take an aptitude test to help decide if engineering was the right professional path for him. However, his results suggested that he should enter arts which sent him down a six-decade-long path in the film and television industry. He first went to refine his skills as an actor at Manhattan's esteemed American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

About Robert Hogan's shows

Robert appeared in more than 100 primetime shows and also nearly every daytime drama on the air in his career. His notable shows include Hogan's Heroes, The Donna Reed Show, The Twilight Zone, I Dream of Jeannie, Laverne & Shirley, Gunsmoke, The Manhunter, Operation Petticoat, One Day at a Time, Peyton Place, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, General Hospital, The Wire and several Law & Order episodes.

