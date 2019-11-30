Robert Pattinson Ask Fans To Forget 'Twilight' & Focus On His New Role In 'Batman'

Robert Pattinson, in his recent interview, asked his fans to expect a new role with new attributes from his upcoming Batman movie and forget about his previous role in Twilight, where he was the charming vampire. Pattison is all set to take his new character of Batman and said that he wishes people to not focus on his previous character of 'Edward Cullen'.

In a teaser for his upcoming interview with Willie Geist, Pattinson said, “There's a part of me that just thinks it's impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,”. He also said, “I'm hoping it won't be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I'm kind of boring and old now.”

The actor is busy with promotions of his movies and during another interview, he said that he had achieved a lot of popularity from his previous role, but this time it will be different. He said he feels that “he needs to prove something”. In his interview with international media, he said, I definitely feel like I need to prove something and I'm not entirely sure what it is”. For the actor, fetching the role of Batman is still overwhelming and unbelievable. He said, "It's kind of insane, I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all.”

Matt Reeves who previously directed films like Dawn Of The Planet of The Ape and Cloverfield will be directing the film. Ardent fans of the DC universe were reportedly disappointed with the casting choice of Robert Pattinson, as he is known to play indie roles predominantly. In recent years several petitions to retain Ben Affleck as the Batman in a standalone film were also started on the internet. The film is still two years away as it is scheduled to release in 2021. The standalone Batman adventure is titled ''The Batman''.

Pre-production of the film has reportedly begun with Robert Pattinson reportedly beginning preparations to portray the caped crusader. Fans were reportedly also concerned about Rober Pattinson's physical appearance as Batman, but the actor has started working on his physic.

