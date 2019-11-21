Robert Pattinson Recalls How Previous Roles Helped Him In 'Batman'

Twlight actor Robert Pattison in a recent interview had opened up about how his earlier roles have shaped his current role in 'The Batman'. The actor who is best known for his roles in 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' praised the atmosphere of his previous film sets.

The next Batman unveiled

Pattison was recently confirmed to be next in line to play the iconic role of Batman. He sat down for an interview and spoke about the leak and its impact on him. The actor said that he found the leak hilarious because secrecy with regards to castings is taken very seriously. Pattinson was then quoted saying that he had initially thought that the directors and producers would think that he was the one who leaked the information but he went on to add about how he is not able to even get people to have dinner with him.

The leak came at a very bad time for the actor. During that time, Pattinson was busy promoting his latest film 'The Lighthouse'. Pattinson also admitted that the leak kind of irritated him as well because 'The Lighthouse' is this little movie and due to the leak everyone would be asking him about batman and his upcoming role and this take the spotlight away from the movie. Pattinson felt this may piss off everyone who worked hard to organise the press tour for 'The Lighthouse'.

Feeling the pressure

Talking about the stress and pressure the actor went through after the leak, Pattinson said that during the shooting of Harry Potter he did not feel any pressure and that it was a really nice environment, one in which he felt really protected.

'The Lighthouse' which is the next movie of Pattinson is an American psychological horror film that features two lighthouse keepers, played by Willian Dafoe and Pattinson, who start to lose their sanity after a storm leaves them stranded in the lighthouse where they are stationed.

