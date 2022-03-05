Robert Pattinson Reveals Being 'told Off' For Stealing Socks From 'The Batman' Sets; Read

Actor Robert Pattinson is currently basking in the success of his latest release The Batman. The recently released American superhero DC movie has left fans astonished, as they were thrilled to see Robert Pattinson donned in the black mask and cape to become the hero of Gotham. The trailers and teasers of the DC film garnered a lot of attention from the fans and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs.

The film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical release and has minted a whopping amount at the ticket window. Recently, Robert Pattinson opened up on the making of The Batman and revealed an interesting detail. Pattinson said that he managed to swipe items from the sets of the superhero film, but got scolded for doing so. Further, he also gave fans an insight into his habit of stealing socks from the production.

Robert Pattinson talks about his strange habit of stealing socks

In a recent interview with BBC, Pattinson opens up on his shooting experience for The Batman. In the interview, he also talked about his unusual habit of stealing socks from the sets of The Batman.

"It's impossible to take anything home from it. I think the only thing I really got was... I did get a lot of socks. All of my socks are all from Batman. I kept getting told by Warner Brothers, like, 'You know, it's fine to have a few, but you take them every day. How many socks do you need? Because we've been shooting for a year."

According to the actor, Warner Bros. ultimately called him out on it.

More about The Batman

The highly talked about film, The Batman was realised in theatres on March 4, 2022. Apart from Robert Pattinson, the film stars Zoe Kravitz in the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. The other stars in the film include Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguine, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred. It witnessed the iconic cat and mouse chase between the caped crusader and The Riddler along with a few other iconic villains creating havoc in Gotham city. Matt Reeves directed the film and penned the screenplay along with Peter Craig. It has been receiving a good response from fans all over the world.

Image: Instagram@robertpattinsonofficial