The Batman Twitter Review: Fans Calls Robert Pattinson-starrer 'the Best Batman Film'

As Robert Pattinson's highly-awaited movie, The Batman hit the theatres, the fans have been sharing their reviews on Twitter. Read on to know how they liked it.

The Batman is a recently released American superhero DC movie that has left fans astonished. As fans visit theatres to watch Robert Pattinson's highly-anticipated film, they have been sharing their experiences and reviews on social media revealing how much they liked the film. 

The Batman 2022 film is the reboot of the Batman movie franchise featuring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman alongside many other notable actors in pivotal roles namely Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard among others. 

The Batman Twitter Review

As The Batman movie hit screens, fans have been enjoying the film watching it in theatres and posting their reviews online. Many fans took to their Twitter handles and stated how the movie blew their mind and urged the others to go watch it for sure. Some fans also praised the casting of the film and specifically complimented Zoë Kravitz for her portrayal of Catwoman while others assured everyone that the movie was worth it and lived up to its hype.

Furthermore, the fans also mentioned that Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis brilliantly performed in the film while others wrote that it was by far the best Batman film. Some also stated that Robert Pattinson-starrer will surely be among the top 10 films of the decade and added that the film was so amazing that they could even watch it again the next day. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to the recently released DC movie, The Batman.

The Batman movie cast 

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie features a talented cast of actors namely Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin among others. 

Image: AP

