Robert Pattinson Shoots For Funeral Sequence In Liverpool's St George Hall; See Pictures

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson returned sombre to the sets of The Batman to shoot a funeral sequence and now, many pictures from the sets have stormed the internet. Robert Pattinson was shooting for the sequence in Liverpool's St George's Hall, despite the city entering the highest tier of lockdown recently. For the sequence, Robert Pattinson was seen donning a black suit with a matching face mask. Take a look at the pictures shared by fans online:

Robert Pattinson shoots in Liverpool

Besides Robert Pattinson, most of the cast and crew members present on the sets had donned face masks between scenes. The shooting of the film came to a grinding halt last month when actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for the novel Coronavirus infection. The Batman’s filming in Liverpool sparked a furious backlash among the locals, as the city recently became the first in the UK to reach a 'very high' COVID-19 alert level. Reportedly, the UK Government has announced a complete shutdown of pubs and restaurants and has forbidden households from mixing.

Robert Pattinson on the work front

The actor was last seen in Tenet. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the leading roles, Tenet follows the story of a protagonist, who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role. Slated to release on July 31, the film has been shot in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Reportedly, the movie is made on a budget of $20.5 crores.

