PM Modi Welcomes Rs 5,718 Cr STARS Project For Transforming Indian Education Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the STARS project approved by the union cabinet saying that it strengthens the country’s efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning.

The 'Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project worth Rs 5718 crore was approved by the cabinet with an aim to focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes, on the same lines as the National Education Policy 2020.

The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning. https://t.co/HaJJVI72t5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2020

The Cabinet gave its nod for implementing the STARS project with the financial support of World Bank amounting to $500 million (approximately Rs 3,700 crores).

READ | World Bank Funded Project STARS Approved Under NEP 2020, Pokhriyal Highlights Strengths

PM Modi also welcomed the Union Cabinet approving a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, saying it will further 'ease of living' for the people there. The Cabinet has approved a special package for a period of five years and decided to ensure funding to the two Union Territories on a demand-driven basis without linking the allocation with poverty ratio during this extended period.

Today’s Cabinet decision will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh. https://t.co/QoMGNnm7WF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2020

READ | Cabinet Approval To Rs 520 Crore Package For J&K, Ladakh Will Further 'ease Of Living': PM Modi

HM Amit Shah praises 'landmark' project

Praising the STARS project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was a landmark day in the Indian education sector. He said the project will help in improving the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers.

Breaking the orthodox barriers, PM @narendramodi govt’s STARS project will be based on learning with understanding. It will help improve the quality of education by providing capacity building exercises for the teachers and focusing on monitoring of the school education system. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2020

Amit Shah also said that a special package of Rs 520 crore under Deen Dayal Antyodaya scheme for J&K and Ladakh will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10 lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood.

My gratitude to PM @NarendraModi on the special package of ₹520cr under Deen Dayal Antyodaya Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission for J&K & Ladakh. This will give a huge boost to the economy and empower over 10lakh women in rural areas by giving them livelihood & making them self-reliant. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 14, 2020

READ | Union Cabinet Approves Rs 520 Crore for J&K And Ladakh Under DAY-NRLM

What is the STARS project?

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) program will impact the lives of 250 million students & 10 million teachers across 1.5 million schools.

"Stars will facilitate enhanced classroom layouts, developmentally appropriate teaching-learning material, academic support systems, parental engagement strategies, and administrative & academic monitoring for early education,'' the education minister said in a tweet.

Pokhriyal also said that a National Assessment Centre -- PARAKH will be established for continuous tracking of learning, conceptual assessments, and data-driven decision making leading to examination reforms.

The STARS program will also focus on the training module of teachers, by "bolstering need-based teacher training, peer learning, revamp in-service professional development, & institute effective, transparent systems for performance management." The program will also include career counselling and in-school vocational education along with internships with market relevance.

READ | Sitharaman's Announcements Will Boost Demand In Economy: PM Modi

(With inputs from agency)