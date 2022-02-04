The upcoming Matt Reeves directorial venture titled The Batman is all set to hit the theatres this year. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to create a massive buzz around the film. While fans are waiting for the movie to release on screens, another delightful piece of news just arrived their way. Michael Giacchino's 'bone-chilling' music theme is out and fans can finally enjoy it.

Batman's 'The Riddler' music theme released

Notable music composer Michael Giacchino has scored the music for some of the most memorable films including Mission: Impossible, Jurassic Park, The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and many others. Adding one more album to his music resume is The Batman's music theme The Riddler. The makers announced the arrival of the much-awaited The Riddler theme through an Instagram post. Sharing the news they captioned the post as "The Riddler” has arrived. Check it out now - link in bio #thebatman"

Here take a look at the post-

Fans can enjoy the music on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes store, Amazon music, Youtube, and on Deezer.

More about the film The Batman

The Batman is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC character Batman. It stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in pivotal roles. The film will witness the iconic cat and mouse chase between the cape crusader and The Riddler along with a few other iconic villains creating havoc in Gotham city. Moreover, it is reported to be the longest Batman film ever. A few days back the makers of the film dropped a scintillating trailer of the film that received an amazing response from the fans, intensifying the excitement around the film. It is slated to release on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia