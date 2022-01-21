'The Batman': Robert Pattinson's Film To Be Longest Batman Movie Ever Made; Check Run Time

While the fans were already thrilled for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie, The Batman, another delightful piece of news just arrived their way. It was revealed that the movie will become the longest-running film among the Batman movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed that Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman will run for 2 hours 55 minutes including about eight minutes of credits. While this movie becomes the longest-running Batman movie of all time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League tops the list of longest-running superhero movies with four hours and two minutes while Marvel's Avengers: Endgame ranks second which ran three hours and one minute.

The recently released Spider-man No Way Home ran for 2 hours and 28 minutes, the Joker movie's duration was 2 hours and 2 minutes while the Batman trilogy's 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises ran for 2 hours and 44 minutes.

More about Robert Pattinson's film The Batman

Based on the DC Comics character Batman, the movie is the reboot of the Batman movie franchise. The movie has been directed by Matt Reeves while the prominent cast of the movie includes several notable actors namely Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, a GCPD officer, Rupert Penry-Jones as Don Mitchell Jr., Gotham's mayor and more. Even Robert Con O'Neill will be seen in the film, however, his role hasn't been disclosed yet.

Backed by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, the movie was earlier scheduled to release in June 2021 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it got delayed. The Batman release date has now been slated for March 2022 in the United States. It is also thrilling for the fans to learn that the movie will launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels and two spin-off television series in development.

Fans Reactions to movie becoming longest-running Batman film

Oh, also, #TheBatman being confirmed as THREE HOURS is the best thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/8AKcz8Tbnz — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) January 19, 2022

I'm choosing to trust that Matt Reeves & co will justify #TheBatman's running time, but it's worth noting that the best Batman film to date is only 75 minutes long. #MaskOfThePhantasm https://t.co/bYLe5ieooy pic.twitter.com/O3QeMtBd7Y — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) January 20, 2022

#TheBatman being 167 minutes long is fine by me. Give me a Bat opus! After a multi-year wait and knowing how meticulous of a world Matt Reeves has created, the anticipation alone should slice through the opening hour. It just means WB let him make his movie, and not theirs. pic.twitter.com/ZdRxbvizMz — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) January 20, 2022

