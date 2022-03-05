Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' Sees A Good Start On Day 1 At The Indian Box Office

Hollywood films have given Bollywood films a run for their money in India on numerous occasions. The Jungle Book went on to earn almost Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, Avengers: Endgame smashed records galore and minted over Rs 300 crore in India and Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the Rs 200 crore mark despite the COVID pandemic. Will another such film, which enjoys an iconic legacy and a massive fan following, The Batman, be able to come up with similar numbers?

The Batman did not take a start like Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had opened at over Rs 50 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively, but the figures were near that of The Jungle Book, which had opened around Rs 10 crore. It remains to be seen if the film will follow a similar trajectory like The Jungle Book, and witness a big growth.

The Batman Day 1 box office collections in India

The Batman, as per a report on Box Office India, witnessed an opening day collection of around Rs 6-7 crore. Box Office India termed it as 'good', while adding that it catered to a 'niche' audience due to its 'dark thriller' genre rather than a typical superhero venture.

The Nizam/Andhra circuit was the best market for the film, but it earned only in the Rs 80-85 lakh range. Mumbai emerged as the highest-grossing market with Rs 1.25 crore, though Gujarat/Saurashtra collections affected the circuit's total.

The paid previews held on Thursday fetched around Rs 75 lakh. The Friday figures are said to be around Rs 5.75 crore, taking the overall collections to Rs 6.50-7 crore, the report added.

The movie has done better than Gangubai Kathiawadi on its eighth day, which reportedly earned Rs 5 crore. The Batman also outperformed Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund, which earned over just over Rs 1.50 crore.

The Batman cast & crew

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular character, while Zoe Kravitz plays the character of Catwoman. The movie also stars Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler among others. The movie has been directed by Matt Reeves.