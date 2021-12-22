Last Updated:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' India Box Office: Tom Holland Starrer May Hit ₹200 Crore Soon

'Spide-Man: No Way Home' has crossed the ₹125 crore mark at the Indian box office. The movie, as per analysts, is expected to reach the ₹200 crore club soon.

There is no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home at the ticket windows across the globe. In India too, the action film has taken off in a big way. The Tom Holland-starrer has already hit the Rs 100 crore club in just four days, and could soon be heading to bigger milestones. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home managed double-digit growth on a weekday again. As a result, the film has crossed the Rs 125 crore mark at the Indian box office. The superhero movie is being tipped to reach the Rs 200 crore club soon if the current momentum continues. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues impressive run in India

After a mammoth opening of Rs 32.67 crore on its first day, December 16, the film earned over Rs 20 crore each over the next three days of the weekend. As the weekdays kicked in, the film collected Rs 12.10 crore on Monday. On Tuesday, the collections were good again at Rs 10.40 crore. 

With the figures, the six-day total of the film now stands at Rs 130.87 crore net from Rs 167.55 gross box office collections. The latest instalment of the Spider-Man franchise, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has become an 'eye-opener' in the COVID-19 era. Calling the collections 'super-strong', he added that it could hit the Rs 200-crore mark if it continues to find footfalls in this way.

The point to note is that no Bollywood film has entered the Rs 200 crore club this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film that is nearing this milestone has been Sooryavanshi. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been performing even better, as Sooryavanshi had earned Rs 120 crore in one week. Spider-Man has crossed that mark in just five days and will add further to its tally before another good weekend lies in store for the makers.

On a global level, the film had crossed the $600 million mark at the ticket windows in the first weekend itself. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, among others and traces the story of the webbed superhero battling villains from previous editions of the franchise.

