Robert Pattinson-starrer 'The Batman' To Have A Sequel? Matt Reeves Shares Details

Matt Reeves' The Batman is all set to release in the theatres next month and has been labelled as one of the most anticipated movies of the year by fans and several media publications. Ever since the promotions of the movie have begun, both Reeves and Robert Pattinson have been expressing their desire to continue the movie and make more sequels. The filmmaker has now confirmed that Batman 2 was in early talks along with a spin-off series for Colin Farrell's Penguin.

'The Batman 2' in early talks, confirms Matt Reeves

The world premiere of The Batman took place earlier this week in London and while on the red carpet, The Independent spoke to Matt Reeves about The Batman 2. Reeves replied and said, "I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool. And we’re working on some other stuff too but we have started talking about another movie."

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves opened up about building a Batverse around Gotham city starting with the upcoming instalment of Batman. Even though The Batman isn’t set in the DCEU, the director said he would like to expand the Batverse, Reeves said, "What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse ... You don't do a story and go, 'This is Chapter 1' because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own." He added, "But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you're starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham's story never ends."

About 'The Batman'

The movie led by Robert Pattinson also features an ensemble star cast that includes, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is all set to release in India on March 4, 2022.

