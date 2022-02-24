'The Batman': Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz Recall Feeling Anxious During 1st Screen Test

Director Matt Reeves is all set to present a new chapter in DC verse by introducing Robert Pattinson as the cape crusader in the forthcoming movie The Batman. Starring alongside him is Zoë Kravitz as Selina aka Catwoman who shares a number of intimate scenes with the British actor. Taking on a role the comic fanatics have loved for over 80 years is surely nerve-racking for the makers as well as the actors with many expectations riding on the shoulder.

From perfecting his voice to taking off the helmet in style, the lead actors seem to have gone through numerous trials and errors in an attempt to convincingly execute their role. Talking about the same, the duo opened up about experiencing bouts of anxiety during their first chemistry test for the film.

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz on feeling anxious on first screen test

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 33-year-old actor recalled her intense first chemistry read which also served as her audition with Pattinson who was wearing his Batsuit. Saying that it was 'intimidating, to say the least', Kravitz recounted, ''Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room.'' She also recalled experiencing 'little bit of anxiety' when asked to take off the motorcycle helmet.

The actor said, ''It's wildly complicated to take off a helmet and look cool, not have it get stuck on your head, or your hair looks funny. I was convinced that was going to be my downfall."

On the other hand, Pattinson, who had already aced his first screen test but never uttered any dialogue in front of the camera, recalled, ''The first time I'd even said lines from the script was in Zoë's screen test,'' he further revealed that he was made to wear high-heeled sneakers to appear taller than Kravitz in the first scene. He continued, ''The camera's not even on me, it's on the back of my head, and I'm literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who's trying to get the part."

Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, Matt Reeves directorial The Batman also features Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as Ridler, Colin Farrell as Penguine and more. Bankrolled by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film will be released on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@zoeisabellakravitz