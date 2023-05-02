Robert Pattinson-Suki Waterhouse Make Met Gala Debut As Couple, Get Playful At Red Carpet

Hollywood star couple Robert Pattinson and his long time girlfriend Suki Waterhouse made their Met Gala debut this year. They arrived in New York City for the fundraising benefit organised by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pattinson and Waterhouse looked adorable together and fans of The Batman star loved their playful moments at the red carpet as they were photographed.

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress wore a Fendi dress, which was one of the several fashion houses Karl Lagerfeld worked with. Her dress was a floral sheer ensemble, first featured in Fendi’s Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. As per the brand, the outfit, "plays with the symmetries of the natural world and airy, glass-like transparencies, conferring lightness and ethereality”. She wore REZA jewellery consisting of emerald earrings with rubies and diamonds, a signet ring as well as a gold ring to compliment her look.

The Batman actor, on the other hand, donned a blue Dior suit. He wore a pleated skirt over black trousers and wore a classic white shirt to complete his look. The Twilight actor made his Met Gala debut in 2015. This was his first time walking the red carpet at the Met with his ladylove.

robert pattinson and suki waterhouse being that couple at the met gala pic.twitter.com/1mGATt5O3g — andy (@littlvrs) May 2, 2023

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson’s relationship timeline

The actor-couple was first linked together in July 2018, when they were seen kissing in London. They were under the public eye over the next year, with reports of their romance swirling in media reports. However, in June 2019, Suki confirmed her relationship with Robert Pattinson during an interview with US Weekly. In September 2019, they were seen together in pictures by photographer Sofia Malamute.

It wasn’t until December 2022 that they made their red carpet appearance at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. Despite leading a relatively private life together, they’ve started being more open about their relationship. Their latest appearance at the Met Gala 2023 grabbed eyeballs.