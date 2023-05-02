Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek Sport Unique Looks

Quick links:
Pedro Pascal looked dapper in black shorts teamed with high socks and laced-up boots. He completed his look with slicked-back hair.
Batman star Robert Pattinson attended the Met Gala with Suki Waterhouse. The actor wore a classic Dior suit paired with a brooch.
Harvey Guillén stunned the photographers in a tuxedo gown that featured giant flowers around the shoulder.
Taika Waititi ditched the boring tux tradition and wore a teal-coloured oversized blazer with black collars. He teamed his outfit with white pants.
Jeremy Strong wore a brown blazer and teamed his outfit with a sea-green coloured ruffled shirt. His shirt featured a yellow brooch.
Dwyane Wade opted for an all-black outfit for the Met Gala 2023 fashion event. He completed his outfit with matching gloves and a cape.
Jeremy Pope wore high-waisted bell-bottom black pants. He teamed his outfit with a trail that featured Karl Lagerfeld's face as a tribute.
Rami Malek sported a casual outfit at the Met Gala by wearing a white T-shirt paired with black pants.
Bad Bunny opted for a backless white suit for the Met Gala. It was his second appearance at the biggest fashion event. He completed his look with floral hair clips.