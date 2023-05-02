Last Updated:

Met Gala 2023: Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek Sport Unique Looks

Several celebrities including Pedro Pascal, Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek, and Taika Waititi, among others made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala.

Fashion
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Met Gala 2023
1/10
Image: AP

Pedro Pascal looked dapper in black shorts teamed with high socks and laced-up boots. He completed his look with slicked-back hair.

Met Gala 2023
2/10
Image: AP

Batman star Robert Pattinson attended the Met Gala with Suki Waterhouse. The actor wore a classic Dior suit paired with a brooch.

Met Gala 2023
3/10
Image: AP

Harvey Guillén stunned the photographers in a tuxedo gown that featured giant flowers around the shoulder.

Met Gala 2023
4/10
Image: Prabal Gurung/Instagram

Taika Waititi ditched the boring tux tradition and wore a teal-coloured oversized blazer with black collars. He teamed his outfit with white pants.

Met Gala 2023
5/10
Image: AP

Jeremy Strong wore a brown blazer and teamed his outfit with a sea-green coloured ruffled shirt. His shirt featured a yellow brooch.

Met Gala 2023
6/10
Image: AP

Dwyane Wade opted for an all-black outfit for the Met Gala 2023 fashion event. He completed his outfit with matching gloves and a cape.

Met Gala 2023
7/10
Image: AP

Jeremy Pope wore high-waisted bell-bottom black pants. He teamed his outfit with a trail that featured Karl Lagerfeld's face as a tribute.

Met Gala 2023
8/10
Image: @wme/Instagram

Rami Malek sported a casual outfit at the Met Gala by wearing a white T-shirt paired with black pants. 

Met Gala 2023
9/10
Image: @metmuseum/Twitter

Bad Bunny opted for a backless white suit for the Met Gala. It was his second appearance at the biggest fashion event. He completed his look with floral hair clips.

Met Gala 2023
10/10
Image: @thewallgroup/Instagram

Conan Gray wore an embellished black-and-white suit. Conan's outfit was encrusted with pearls and his perm made heads turn at the event.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
MET Gala 2023: Just keeping up with the Kardashians

MET Gala 2023: Just keeping up with the Kardashians
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, other Indians at MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, other Indians at MET Gala 2023