Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne Announce Pregnancy, Say 'expecting Baddest Baby On The Planet'

UFC star Ronda Rousey took to her Instagram and revealed that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Tarvis Browne. The UFC star shared a 2:51 minute-long video on social media in which she revealed that she was 4 months pregnant. Take a look at Ronda Rousey's pregnancy announcement here.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Brown expecting their first baby together

Ronda Rousey and Travis Brown, through a video shared on Instagram, revealed that they were pregnant. The video showed Ronda's journey so far. The UFC star in the video revealed that she came to know that she was pregnant in the month of January and that she couldn't hide her bump anymore. Through her video, Ronda gave fans and followers a sneak into her doctor's appointment and also shared her baby's heartbeats. In her captions, she revealed that "the baddest baby" would be coming in September and that she was really excited to share the news with her fans.

Ronda wrote, "Big announcement from @browseyacres It’s been quite a journey to get to this point - and we’re so excited to share with you all that Mr Browne and I are expecting the baddest baby on the planet Sept 22ndðŸ¤°ðŸ¼There’s too much to tell in just one post, but for now here is a little recap of what we’ve been up to the last 4 months". Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne is also a UFC fighter. The couple tied the knot back on August 28, 2017.

Friends and fans react to Ronda Rousey's pregnancy

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Ronda Rousey's announcement and filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. UFC host Meghan Olivi left a comment on her post and wrote "Omg! I’m so happy for you guys! Love you all". WWE fighters Danielle Kamela and Mikela Mayer also commented and congratulated Ronda on her pregnancy. Most of the fans congratulated Rousey on her pregnancy and left heart emoticons in her comment section. One fan left a comment saying "OMG! YAYYYYY! CONGRATS LEGEND! Sooo excited for you and your family!!! Sending you so much love".

Source: Ronda Rousey's Instagram

