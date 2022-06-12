Rowan Atkinson Calls Mr Bean 'a Narcissistic Anarchist'; Says His Latest Role Is 'sweeter'

British actor, comedian and writer Rowan Atkinson, who is known for his iconic role Mr Bean in the eponymous show, opened up about his character in his upcoming Netflix series Man vs Bee. The 67-year-old termed his role in Mr Bean as 'self-centred, narcissistic anarchist, stating that Trevor (his role in Man vs Bee) is 'much sweeter'.

Rowan Atkinson calls Mr Bean 'a narcissistic anarchist'

As per Deadline, Rowan Atkinson's modern-day Charlie Chaplin has amassed more than 11 billion views on YouTube alone. The veteran, while speaking to the publication, said that the silent, self-sabotaging master of chaos was also, more generously, perhaps, a nine-year-old trapped in a man's body. The character was watched on British TV for five years in the early 1990s, but soon it continued to become one of the most-watched shows across the world, with the series being sold to 245 countries.

Speaking about his latest character in Man vs Bee, Atkinson said that Trevor is different from Mr Bean, adding that he is a much nicer and sweeter person and a more normal person.

He said, "Trevor is different. He is a much nicer and much sweeter and more normal person, I hope — and that was certainly our aim…he seems like a sweet, well-intentioned, perfectly intelligent man, but, of course, he’s got fault lines, his weak spots, and his weak spot is his obsessiveness."

Atkinson appears to have more rounded regard for his latest character, Trevor which is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 24. The Blackadder actor will be seen essaying the role of a divorced father, Trevor whose scramble to fund a holiday with his daughter leads to him taking on house-sitting duties.

More about Man vs Bee

The upcoming British comedy series has been created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, while David Kerr has directed the show. Man vs Bee will star Atkinson, Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakley, Tom Basden, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh and India Fowler. The official synopsis of the show reads, "A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?"