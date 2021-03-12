Royal Experts React To Meghan Markle's Claims Of Handing Over Driver's License & Passport

Meghan Markle, in her recent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealed that her driver's license and her passport had been confiscated from her during her stay with the Royal Family. The interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey has been a hot topic this week. The entire world sat and listened to the Duchess' various accusations and disclosures about the royals. Although many people are still questioning Meghan's truth, everyone was taken aback when they heard that the palace staff had taken away her driver's license and passport.

Meghan Markle's accusations against the Royal Family

If you missed it, Meghan said that when she had joined the Royal family, it was the last she had seen of her driver's license and her passport until she made the move back to the US. Robert Lacey, a Royal Historian, is now trying to put things into perspective. Speaking about Meghan Markle’s driver's license, he told BBC that if she had her driver’s license on her and had the freedom to go out on her own at any given time she would be lacking security and could be grievously hurt. He said that it was done as a matter of her safety than as a move made to control on.

About Meghan Markle’s passport, Robert Finch, chairman of The Monarchist League of Canada, told BBC that one would expect that the personal belongings of a monarch would be kept under tough scrutiny and placed under utmost security as it would be a matter of national interest and personal safety of the person involved. He continued that what was coming off as a narrative of being trapped and abused was a fairly routine move that Royals had to undergo. He also added that Meghan Markle could have possibly gotten back her passport at any given time if she asked for it as it had been stored for safe-keeping and not confiscated.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to Oprah Winfrey about their life with the Royals and the treatment they had received over there. During the course of the interview, Markle discussed being suicidal while living over there and receiving no help from anyone. The duo also brought up the racial discrimination Meghan Markle had faced in the UK. The couple, amidst the sombre interview, also revealed the happy news that the second baby they were expecting was going to be a girl.