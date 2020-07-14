'Run Kalyani' To Commence New York Indian Film Festival's Virtual Edition

Filming, production and many events have been cancelled or are on a hiatus due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 scare. There are several fests that are taking place online due to the global pandemic. New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) will also happen virtually this year. The 20th edition of NYIFF is set to open digitally with Run Kalyani. Read to know more.

Also Read | COVID-19: London Indian Film Festival Takes Short Film Competition Online

Run Kalyani to kick start NYIFF digital edition

The 20th digital edition of New York Indian Film Festival will commence from July 24 and conclude on August 2, 2020. The NYIFF virtual edition is set to open with the streaming of Geetha J’s Run Kalyani, a Malayalam-language film. It is about a woman who works as a cook while looking after her sick aunt. NYIFF festival director Aseem Chhabra said a few words about the film to a daily. He stated that Run Kalyani is a “gorgeous film” and has got a lot of love from their programming committee. The festival is presented by Indo-American Arts Council. NYIFF will close with Geethu Mohandas’ Moothon.

Also Read | Macon Film Festival On Despite Coronavirus

Run Kalyani official description

A gently beguiling debut feature fiction from Geetha J. A poetic and realist drama about duties, dreams and desires that draws you into the world of Kalyani. Below is Run Kalyani plot.



Kalyani is a young cook who lives with her ailing aunt and a young man in a rundown agraharam in Trivandrum. Each day is the same as she carries on with her life of duty as a cook and carer. But each day is not the same too. As the romance of poetry ignites a passion, as the stories of other worlds stirs a desire, as sharks close in and death draws near, Run Kalyani builds into an intense crescendo of grief and grit, sorrow and strength.



Run Kalyani reinterprets poetic realism through an oblique treatment of crucial social issues and with Geetha’s characteristic affinity for juxtaposition of paradoxical ideas, spaces, performances and music, including an Indian Bolero! And patterns are everywhere in Run Kalyani, be that in the unfolding of the story, rhythm of movement, or choreography of images. These patterns by reflection and deflection form an iterative structure that ultimately, inevitably, breaks the pattern.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2020: Organisers Reveal Lineup For The Festival's Cancelled Edition

Also Read | Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi Movie Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

Run Kalyani cast

Run Kalyani introduces Gargii Ananthan in the titular character. The cast includes Madhu, Vijayan, Nirmala, Raghavan, Chithra, Keshavan and Rukmini. The movie has its world premiere at the Kolkata International Film Festival and won the Special Jury Award at KIFF 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.