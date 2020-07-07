Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi Movie Screened At The Cannes Film Festival

Ananth Mahadevan is one of the well-established directors in the film industry who is known to have directed several Hindi and Marathi films along with tv shows. Mahadevan's Marathi film titled Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 screened at the Cannes film festival held last month. Read on to know details about the story:

Ananth Mahadevan's Marathi film at Cannes festival online market

According to reports, Ananth Mahadevan's film titled Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 screened at 73rd Cannes film festival held on June 25. The film screened at 'Marche du Film Online' or at the online film market held last month. Reportedly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic crises, the film festival was scheduled to be held digitally and there was no competition section at the 73rd Cannes film festival.

The online film market held this year celebrated the festival's online version. Filmmakers across the globe got an opportunity to show their projects to potential buyers at the Cannes film festival. Ananth Mahadevan, the director of the Marathi film, revealed in an interview with a news agency that this year the Cannes Film Festival decided to showcase movies under the film section titled Marche du film.

Reportedly, Ananth Mahadevan said that he got a call from Directorate of Film Festivals of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and they informed him about the selection of his Marathi film titled Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/.2005 from India under the film section titled 'Marche du Film'. The online film section took place between June 22 and June 26.

TODAY TOMORROW. RJ SHRUTI. 93.5 RED FM pic.twitter.com/fZVIpqsZS3 — ANANTH N MAHADEVAN (@ananthmahadevan) July 6, 2020

Ananth Mahadevan's Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005 is a movie that is based on a real-life story. The film that screened at the Cannes Film Festival held in the year 2020, narrates the real-life story of a woman named Prabhavati Amma from the state Kerala who lost her son named Udayakumar as a result of police brutality. The real-life incident took place in the year 2005. Ananth Mahadevan's film features Usha Yadav and Ravi Singh in key roles.

In an interview with a news portal, the filmmakers shared the challenges they faced while working on the project. They shared that the storyline of the film that was based on cop brutality made it tough for the filmmakers to find prospective financers. They shared that Mohini Gupta, who is the producer of the film, went ahead and took the lead to support the film.

