Rupert Grint Likens JK Rowling As 'auntie', Clarifies His Stance On Author's Trans Views

Potterheads were extremely delighted as the cast of Harry Potter reunited for a special reunion episode to commemorate 20 years of Harry Potter. But author JK Rowling did not grace the event and there were speculations that Rupert Grint was not physically present in the screening and he joined later during the post-production work.

Rupert Grint, who is popularly known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the Happy Potter films recently opened up about his relationship with Harry Potter's author J.K. Rowling and he cleared his stand on JK Rowling's transphobic remarks.

Rupert Grint on JK Rowling's transphobic remarks

In an interview with the times, Into the White actor was asked about author JK Rowling’s public anti-trans statements. To which he wrote

“I liken J.K. Rowling to an auntie, I don't necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she's still my auntie, It's a tricky one."

In the year 2020, opening up to The Times Rupert expressed that he firmly stands with the community and stated-

"I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment"

Other members of the Harry Potter cast have also spoken out in support of trans people in the wake of Rowling’s statements, including stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Controversy around JK Rowling's transphobic remark

Author JK Rowling came under fire in June 2020, when she appeared to support anti-transgender sentiments with a series of tweets. Though, later she denied and clarified that her views on feminism are transphobic, but still she had to face backlash on social media.

Harry Potter special screening

On January 1, the special episode of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts was finally released after much anticipation among fans. Author and film producer JK Rowling did not appear in the documentary after her offensive transphobic comments that stirred up a controversy. However, she did make a cameo in the special episode that aired online on New Year.

In the special episode Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and other cast members from the much-loved Harry Potter franchise reminisced about some of the moments from the journey of the films during the special episode. It also included Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Imelda Staunton, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Mark Williams, and Evanna Lynch.

IMAGE: AP