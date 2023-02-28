Russell Crowe Denied Entry Inside Australian Restaurant Over 'slobby' Clothing

Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied entry inside an Australian restaurant. Crowe and Theriot were not allowed inside the restaurant as they did not adhere to the "smart casual" dress code, which is one of the requirements for getting an entry inside the venue. This was confirmed by the restaurant owner Kristian Klien as he spoke to the Daily Herald.

The couple then went to another restaurant in the area. Crowe and Theriot reportedly went to the Mr Miyagi, a fusion restaurant, after a game of tennis. They were wearing sportswear when they tried to make their way into the establishment but were denied entry.

Subsequently, Klien, the owner of the restaurant, spoke with the Daily Herald, and described Crowe and Theriot's outfit as "slobby gym gear." Furthermore, Klien told the outlet that everyone, including Crowe, got the same treatment as those who do not comply to the dress code.

''We treat everyone the same. It doesn't matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We've got a dress code that we push across every level."

Mr Miyagi fusion restaurant changed its policy after Russell Crowe's visit

After turning the pair away, the management of Mr Miyagi seems to have had a change of heart. Taking to Instagram, the restaurant posted a picture, which revealed a change in their policy regarding the dress code. The caption read, "Unless you're Russell Crowe. Then wear whatevs."

In the caption, the restaurant said that Crowe is welcome at the establishment and that they'd love to see him again "in the future."