In the midst of the war against Russia, Ukrainian women have issued a stern warning to the Russian forces on Tuesday. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Ukrainian women, clad in military dresses and holding weapons, recorded an appeal to the enemies who came to their homeland, Nexta reported. This comes after the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its thirteenth day. In the recorded video, Ukrainian women 'vowed to destroy the enemy on their land.'

"We are women of Ukraine. We have blessed our men to protect our land. We have already taken our children to safety. The genetic fund of our nation is reliably protected. We join the men and the Ukrainian army. We will destroy the enemy on every inch of Ukrainian land, in every city, every village, forest, and field. For every child, woman, old man, and ruined house, we will shoot you like rabid dogs. Glory to Ukraine!", Ukrainian women said in the video. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that he is "not afraid of anyone" and that he will remain in Kyiv. On Monday, he also asserted that Ukraine will win the war.

On International Women's Day, #Ukrainian women recorded an appeal to the enemies who came to their homeland. pic.twitter.com/uwbE5ZBJJd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says, 'he lost interest in NATO'

The Ukrainian President further stated that the West shares responsibility for the deaths in Ukraine by refusing to support an obvious decision. His statement was said to be in response to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the West's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision," Zelenskyy said, The Kyiv Independent reported. He also stated that he has lost interest in NATO as a result of the fact that the intergovernmental military alliance is unable to accept Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is significant to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in Ukraine's Donbass region which swiftly extended across the country. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, the two countries have also held three rounds of peace negotiations so far, but they have failed to yield desired results.

Image: Twitter/@nexta_tv