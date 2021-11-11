'Rust' Shooting Tragedy: Alec Baldwin & Others Sued By Crew Member Over Negligence On Set

As Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting tragedy on the sets of the movie, Rust, is under investigation, one of the crew members from the team filed a suit against the actor as well as other crew members for being negligent while handling the weapons.

Alec Baldwin shot the Rust movie cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins dead as well injured the director, Joel Souza in the recent fatal shooting incident.

Rust Shooting tragedy: Aleck Baldwin sued

According to a press conference, the head of lighting on the movie, Rust filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and other crew members over negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress." Serge Svetnoy, the head of lighting stated in the suit that the bullet which killed his close friend Hutchins narrowly missed him and revealed that he was holding her head when she died. At the news conference, he stated that they should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set. He also spoke about the late cinematographer at the press conference and revealed that she was his friend.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court consists of around two dozen defendants including Baldwin, who was both a star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed over the gun to Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set. The lawsuit further stated how he felt a strange and terrifying whoosh of what felt like pressurized air from his right what he believed was gunpowder and other residual materials directly struck the right side of his face. Adding to it, he also revealed that

Svetnoy's suit stated-

"They knew that their conduct created a substantial risk of significant harm and risk of death, yet acted and continued to act in willful, wanton, reckless, conscious, deliberate, aggravated, outrageous and reprehensible disregard for and contravention of the interests, rights, and safety of the cast and crew of 'Rust," as reported by AP.

Svetnoy further stated at the conference that his suit intended to send a strong message to the producers of the world asking them not to save the money on the crew and hire the professionals. “I didn’t blame, and I still don’t blame, just a person, especially not one person. There are many people involved in the filmmaking process. Every person should do their job and take full responsibility for it," he added.

On the other hand, Svetnoys attorney, Dordick added that when one has millionaire and multimillionaire producers putting their money and their profits before safety and human life, that must be punished and be stopped. "Alec Baldwin was sued for punitive damages because when a gun, a real gun, was given to him on the set, he assumed it was safe. He took a gun, loaded with a bullet, pointed it at a human being and pulled the trigger and shot the bullet that killed people," he concluded.

