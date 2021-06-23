Ryan Hansen Says Iliza Shlesinger Rejected THIS Idea Of His For Their Film 'Good On Paper'

Good On Paper is Netflix's latest cinematic offering from the romantic comedy genre. Good on Paper cast includes Ryan Hansen and Iliza Shlesinger as leads Dennis Kelly and Andrea Singer, respectively whereas Margaret Cho is Margot, Andrea's best friend. Good On Paper release date is June 23, 2021. Iliza Shlesinger contributed to writing and co-producing the film. The movie is about Dennis Kelly who makes his way into comedian Andrea Singer's life, but her friends have their suspicions because he is too good to be true. This is where the story takes a comic and slightly mysterious turn. Speaking of a romantic comedy, there are bound to be a few intimate scenes as well. There weren't explicit scenes in this film, here's why.

Iliza Schlesinger rejected Ryan Hansen's idea to include nude scenes in the film

In an exclusive interview with Insider, Dennis Kelly aka Ryan Hansen jokingly added that he did propose the idea to include a few intimate scenes in the film. He was pitching ideas for lovemaking scenes but his idea was rejected by Iliza Shlesinger. So, there aren't any in the film. Ryan also revealed that he is sceptical as to why the "steamier scenes" were excluded from the film and later suggested that "maybe no one wants to see them".

Ryan Hansen on his character from Good on Paper

Dennis Kelly is a self-absorbed guy but he masquerades as the cool one and slides into Andrea's life. He said that he enjoyed getting into the off-beat and underdog character because he personally pretends to be the cool guy. The character of Dennis Kelly is inspired by one of Iliza's personal experiences with one of her real-life exes. His appearance was tweaked and Hansen was seen wearing fake teeth and had his stomach padded to give an appearance of having a "little gut". His appearance made him the butt of several jokes and also gave a picture as to why he (Dennis) is not a good fit for Andrea. Hansen also revealed that in the swimming pool scene, they used a body double instead of him. He expressed his glee at portraying the character once again, should the sequel happen and he also jokingly added that he is ready to gain weight for the role.

IMAGE: RYAN HANSEN'S INSTAGRAM

