Ryan Reynolds & Bang Chang Fanboy Over Each Other, Hugh Jackman Gets Dragged Into It

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and Korean pop band Stray Kids have officially declared their admiration for each other. On May 20, the band performed their song God’s Menu and Blackpink's DDU-DU DDU-DU when they appeared on the show titled Kingdom: Legendary War. Their performance was inspired by Deadpool. A fan had shared an edited clip from the movie Deadpool and merged it with Stray Kids' performance and Ryan took notice of it. He also responded to the post by tagging the band and what snowballed further dragged in Hugh Jackman as well.

Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids' Bang Chan fanboy over each other

Ryan replied to the clip by writing, “oh hello @stray_kids” and the Twitter handle of the band replied by saying, “I know right?” Ryan also went on to ask for an autograph from Bang Chan and called him his ‘new favourite Australian’. The singer replied to the tweet by writing that his autograph is on its way along with some ‘other goodies’ that might compliment the Deadpool star’s red suit. He also went on to apologise to Hugh Jackman and in return calls Reynolds his favourite. Check out their banter below.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine co-stars have been involved in a fake feud for quite some time now as they take a fun jibe at each other’s movies. In an interview with Today, Hugh Jackman jokingly said that he is reaching out to Ryan’s wife Blake Lively as the ‘quarantine’ period with him must be ‘brutal’. He also said that his and Ryan’s feud is not yet over. The two actors also have come together to help in providing food to the frontline workers amid the pandemic.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s movie

These Australian actors have shared screen space in the 2009 superhero movie X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the role of Wolverine, a Canadian mutant and one of the original members of X-Men. Ryan essayed the character of Wade Wilson whose superhero name is Weapon XI. He is a deadly mercenary and harbours multiple superpowers that he gains from killing other mutants. The cast of the film also included Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston and Dominic Monaghan. Hugh also served as the producer of the movie which received positive reviews from the audience.

Image- @vancityreynolds and @realstraykids Instagram

