Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Fight; Troll Hugh Jackman

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been affecting people across the world. Many are trying to provide help in any possible way. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively are seen doing the same as they have decided to donate USD 1 million to America and Canada. Read to know more.

Ryan and Blake donates USD 1 Million

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively posted on their social media handles that the couple are donating a million to 'Feeding America' and 'Food Banks Canada' amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Reynolds was born in Canada and has showered his love for his birthplace on several occasions. The two also mentioned in their post that it is important to stay safe and isolated.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ended their note with a fun and witty line. The Deadpool star mentioned calling someone who might be in isolation and needing others and gave a hoax number of Hugh Jackman. On the other hand, The Gossip Girl star told the readers to tell her husband that emotional distancing from his mother-in-law is not a thing.

Before donating $1 million, Ryan Reynolds gave free service to all his customers who has his company's phone. Reynolds recently owned a mobile company named Mint Mobiles and has promoted it with his witty humour. Now in the hour of need, The Proposal star announced that his mobile company will provide free unlimited data for all their customers. He stated that communication is important in such a situation created due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic has been wide-spreading across several countries. Many celebrities have urged fans to stay safe and stay at home. Earlier, Academy Award Winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive of COVID-19. Now Idris Elba has also been tested positive of the coronavirus.

