Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's Way Of Balancing Work And Personal Life Is Truly Iconic

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the 'power couple' in Hollywood. The two are known to keep their love life private and have also managed to keep their kids away from the media glare and social media frenzy. The duo recently spoke about their relationship and how they balance their work-life to give enough time to their kids.

Ryan Reynolds splits work with Blake Lively so they can stay with the kids

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are quite popular in Hollywood and the couple also manages to put each other before their careers. It was also reported that the couple decline roles which would have them working apart. They had also mentioned that they work as a unit. The couple mentioned that they do not do movies together. They take turns in picking projects so one of the either two, stays with the kids.

Blake Lively was seen in the film The Rhythm Section while Ryan Reynolds will be seen in the movie Free Guy and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Ryan Reynolds had mentioned that home is where they are together, as a family. Blake Lively, on the other hand, had mentioned that the couple doesn't do movies at the same time. She also mentioned that while they’re shooting for a film, they make sure the kids are with them.

Blake Lively also went on to reveal that as long as they are together, they’re 'home', no matter which country they are in. Ryan Reynolds also spoke about how he feels to travel with kids. He joked that it wants to make him die, and also added that most of the time, he gets up and asks the flight attendant if he can leave the aircraft. Ryan Reynolds also added that most of the time they ask him to be seated and he sits back down for a long sweet release of death. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have two daughters, James Reynolds,4, and Inez Reynolds, 2.

