'The Adam Project' Twitter Review: Ryan Reynolds Film Creates Impact In Initial Reactions

'The Adam Project' Twitter review: Ryan Reynolds film created an impact among the critics who had watched the film before its Netflix release.

Sci-fi has been a common genre in Hollywood over the years, and many went on to attain cult status over the years. Will the latest release The Adam Project also go on to have a similar following?

While it remains to be seen if the Ryan Reynolds movie would go on to become a classic, the initial reactions sound positive. Here's what the first reviews of the movie before the release of the movie on Netflix on Friday say: 

The Adam Project Twitter review 

Some critics got to watch The Adam Project before its release and a majority of them were impressed. One wrote that the film was a tribute to all who were 'part-nerd, part-warrior.' 'Insightful, powerful, and altogether beautiful' were the terms used by the netizen, and added that it must be watched by all parents.  

'Fun, heartwarming sci-fi flick', read another comment. 

Another called it a 'must-see movie of the year', and added that there was more than just action. The person highlighted 'humor, heart, time travel, nostalgia, important life lessons' and said it was 'part drama, part comedy, part sci-fi, and all fun.'

The 'lovely cinematography', 'awe-worthy effects', ' 'a banging soundtrack' and the performance of the child actor Walker Scobell were also mentioned by the netizens.

One critic was 'pleasantly surprised by how much he liked the movie. Another wrote that the lead actor was 'Really, Really Reynolds-y' in the movie.

For one netizen, it brought back memories of the '80s sci-fi films, and termed it as a 'love letter' to that era.

One more netizen called it a 'wonderfully slick futuristic family film' that captured the 'feel-good' and 'epic adventure' of the '80s sci-fi.

A netizen wrote that it was 'probably not' great, but it was 'definitely enjoyable.'One more netizen shared that it was 'fun, but forgettable' and an improvement for Ryan Reynolds from the last film Red Notice.

The Adam Project plot, cast

The plot of the movie revolves around a time-travel pilot from 2050 landing in 2022 in an attempt to find his lover. He thus meets his younger self and his late father, and his mother struggling to find her ground after the death of her husband.  

Mark Ruffalo plays the role of Ryan's character's father while Jennifer Garner plays the role of his mother.   

The film has been directed by Shawn Levy.

