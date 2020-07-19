Ryan Reynolds' Hidden Talent Is Mimicking The 'trailer Guy'; Leaves Audience In Splits

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most celebrated and popular Canadian actors, movie producers, and entrepreneurs. He started his acting career with a Canadian teen daily soap opera, Hillside (1991-1993). He kept on playing minor characters in daily soaps until he got his big break as the lead character in the daily soap Two Guys and a Girl, that aired from 1998 to 2001.

He later made the shift to Hollywood and starred in many movies like The Proposal (2009), Buried (2010), and Woman In Gold (2015), to name a few. Ryan Reynolds went ahead to become the face of the commercially successful superhero movie franchise - Deadpool. Even after having proved his versatility, fans might still be unaware of Ryan Reynolds' hidden talent of doing an amazing “trailer guy” voice. Read ahead to know more-

Ryan Reynolds' hidden talent as the “trailer guy”

During his appearance on a popular American talk show, The Graham Norton Show, Ryan Reynolds revealed that he loves to mimic the voice like the ones that movie trailers have in the background. He loves to talk like the “trailer guys”. Not only does Ryan Reynolds love doing it but he is also pretty amazing at it.

While the actor was on the show, the host of the show, Graham Norton, asked him about this. Ryan Reynolds said that he loves to do this stuff and does it with his wife at home all the time. He even said a few lines that included “the world, divided by fear, one man mustn’t stand alone.

Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Toby Jones, at the Graham Norton show” in the voice of a “trailer guy”. This left the audience in splits but the actor also received much appreciation for it.

On the work front

Ryan Reynolds voice will be heard in The Croods 2, that is still in its shooting stage. Ryan Reynolds will next be seen in A Christmas Carol, that is still in its pre-production stage. His hit superhero movie will have a third instalment, titled Deadpool 3, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the antics of Deadpool.

