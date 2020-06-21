Ryan Reynolds Makes Geeky Glasses Look Super Cool & These Photos Prove It

Ryan Reynolds is a popular actor known for his role as Deadpool. The charming and hilarious actor is known for his versatility and delivering the best performance in the movies. Ryan Reynolds has now worked in several popular films like Deadpool, Life, Detective Pikachu, and many more.

The actor often posts pictures of himself on his Instagram. Whether it may be for the promotion of his gin, or him being dressed up as Deadpool or of himself in nerdy glasses. Yes, he often posts pictures of himself in Tom Ford nerdy glasses, which make him look sharp as well. Take a look at Ryan Renold's photos in glasses below.

In the above photo, Reynolds is wearing a plain turquoise-coloured shirt with nerdy glasses. The actor also knows how to pose for the pictures. He seems to be natural and completely at ease.

The above photo is from the Aviation Gin party in 2018. Reynolds is seen with his wife Blake. The couple looks adorable in the photos. Lively is wearing a pearl white dress and Ryan is rocking a navy blue suit with a bit of stubble and geeky glasses.

In this video, Reynolds is spreading the word about how celebrities from all over the world should stand up during any crisis. "Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word, not the virus", he wrote when he posted this video of himself.

In the above photo, the Deadpool star is wearing a knitted sweater which goes well with his glasses. Ryan looks adorable and is seen serving looks in this one. The actor is rocking a minimal look in this one, but with depth.

Ryan posted this photo of him and Josh Brolin which is clearly photoshopped. He posted this picture on his Deadpool co-star's birthday. "I know it seems like photoshop, but this really is the happiest moment of his life. Happy Birthday @joshbrolin ", he wrote. This is Deadpool giving a hug to Thanos.

Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds is set to appear in three upcoming movies. These are Free Guy, The Croods 2, and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. Free Guy, which was supposed to be released sometime in 2020, revolves around a bank teller named Guy who realizes that he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City.

