Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Stray Kids’ 'Kingdom' Tribute To 'Deadpool'; Watch Fan Video

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is often seen interacting with his fans and other celebrities on social media. The actor recently reacted to a fan video created after Stray Kids' performance on Kingdom: Legendary War. He tagged Stray Kids' and commented on the fan's account. Take a look at what the fan video was all about.

Ryan Reynolds showed his love for Stray Kids' Kingdom tribute to the Deadpool cast

In the May 20 episode of Kingdom: Legendary War, Korean boy band Stray Kids' performed an extremely unique mashup that was inspired by Deadpool's God's Menu. It was mashed up with Korean girl band BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU. Few hours after the episode was aired, a fan shared a fun edit of Felix's intro from the song performance. He was seen paying homage to Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.

Ryan reacted to the tweet by tagging Stray Kids'. He quoted himself and Felix who was in the video and wrote, "Oh Hello Stray Kids". In the video, Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool was seen drawing on a piece of paper. The video was edited in such a way that he was seen having a conversation with Felix.

Felix said, "Today, I think something crazy is going to happen." To this Deadpool replied, "I know right". Stray Kids' responded by writing "I know right" too in the comment section.

I know right?👌

😉💛❤ — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) May 21, 2021

Reactions to the edited video

Fans seemed confused and asked where was the video from. Others informed them that it was created by a fan. A user shared an adorable gif of a cat saying pretty please. He requested if the Stray Kids' can do a new soundtrack for the next Deadpool movie. Fans also thanked the editor of the unique edit and said that he was doing god's work. A fan wrote that Felix's performance which included the Deadpool song "was the best".

@Marvel @marvelkorea can we have SKZ do the soundtrack for the next deadpool ? pic.twitter.com/EWbGtzty1O — Skz Irelia (@Ezboy24708684) May 20, 2021

Thank you for this. You’re out here doing God’s work — Alma Delia Alvarado (@AlmaChicago42) May 21, 2021

Felix’s Deadpool for this live performance WAS THE BEST!! — Death is Your Gift (@Runningwithjee2) May 21, 2021

More about Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool

The superhero film was based on Marvel comics which had Deadpool as the lead character. The Deadpool cast featured Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, Karan Soni and Brianna Hildebrand. Some of the most unique Deadpool characters include names like Weasel, Angel Dust, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus. The film gained huge success at the box office.

