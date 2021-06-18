Ryan Reynolds Says There's Nothing He 'won't Sacrifice For Salma Hayek', Here's Why

Ryan Reynolds or The Hitman's Bodyguard is back as The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. His role as Michael Bryce is returning to the silver screen along with Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo. The actor showed a glimpse into the new movie in his recent Instagram Story.

The action comedy film released on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek in the lead roles. After the first movie focused on Samuel L. Jackson and Reynolds, the new movie will see Hayek and Reynolds taking on a new mission. Sharing a clip from the movie showing Ryan in a tough fighting scene with goons. At one point, he pushes Hayek out of the way and takes a bullet for her. He wrote, "There's nothing I won't sacrifice for Salma Hayek."

Ryan Reynolds says "there's nothing" won't sacrifice for Salma Hayek

The distributor of the movies, Lionsgate, released a short clip ahead of the movie's release giving a special peek to fans. The video showed Michael Bryce announcing a sabbatical from his daily job as a bodyguard. As he tries to take a calming vacation, he is instantly pulled out of his vacation to help Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek, in finding and rescuing her husband, Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Salma Hayek pulls Ryan Reynolds' Michael Bryce out of his sabbatical

The movie is helmed by Patrick Hughes and produced by Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Matt O'Toole. The team of writers for the movie include Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy. While Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, and Samuel L. Jackson take the lead roles, Antonio Banderas plays a pivotal role as the main antagonist named Aristotle Papadopoulos. Morgan Freeman would play the role of Michael Bryce's stepfather in the movie, Bryce Sr. Other actors in the movie include Tom Hopper, Richard E Grant, Gabriella Wright, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Rebecca Front and many others. The movie is a sequel to Reynolds' The Hitman's Bodyguard which was released in 2017. The movie was a massive success among the audience who gave it a score of 6.9 stars out of 10 on IMDb. The Hitman Wife's Bodyguard trailer was released on May 13, 2021, and has received more than 15 million views.

Image: Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek's Instagram

