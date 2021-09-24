Ryan Reynolds Shares Fun Fact About His Film 'Safe House' Trending On Netflix

As Ryan Reynolds’ 2012 movie, Safe House tops the list among the trending movies and shows on Netflix, the actor recently dropped in a fun fact about the film on social media. He revealed an instance from the second day of shooting that cracked up many of his fans.

Many fans added laughing emojis to depict how much they enjoyed learning the fun fact wh8ile many of them mentioned how much they loved his movie.

A fun fact about Ryan Reynolds’ 2012 movie, Safe House

Ryan Reynolds recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a candid image of himself along with Denzel Washington, his co-actor from the film, Safe House, in which they can be seen laughing their heart out. Ryan Reynolds further added a note in the caption stating that he would like to share a fun fact in honour of their film, Safe House trending on Netflix. He then recalled the second day of shooting and stated how they were filming a fight scene inside a speeding out of control car when his head smashed into Denzel Washington’s eye. He further mentioned how he couldn’t stop apologising to him and added how later in the next 5take, it happened again with his other eye. “He was fine because he’s Denzel Washington. But I still haven’t recovered. I never will.”

Many celebrity artists as well as fans took to Ryan Reynolds’Instagram post and expressed their delight after learning about his fun fact. Many of them mentioned how much they loved the film and the actors while others began cracking jokes about the incident. Even Octavia Spencer commented about how much she loved the movie while Marcus Aurelio referred to the actor as ‘headbutter.’ Some fans also mentioned how Denzel Washington was a true legend. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram post.

Safe House

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie follows the story of a CIA officer who is in charge of a safe house where a veteran operative is being interrogated. The cast of the movie includes Vera Farmiga as Catherine Linklater, Sam Shepard as Harlan Whitford, Brendan Gleeson as David Barlow, Nora Arnezeder as Ana Moreau, Robert Patrick as Daniel Kiefer, Joel Kinnaman as Keller, Fares Fares as Vargas and others.

Image: AP