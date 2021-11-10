Ryan Reynolds Spills Secret Behind Marriage With Blake Lively; 'Lucky To Have A Buddy'

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are fan favourites and the credit goes to their sizzling chemistry and love that keep their spark alive. The two got hitched in 2012 and since then, their relationship seems to have been going strong. Sharing the secret behind it, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan shed some light on the secret behind their successful marriage, highlighting how they have always grown together in it.

The Deadpool actor elaborated on the same and told that the key ingredient to a happy marriage is to not take each other too seriously, and remain good friends. According to the actor, falling in love is great but liking each other is something different. He said that this is something everyone should introspect. Reynolds said that both Blake and him have always liked each other and have decided to grow together, learn from each other. He felt that he is fortunate enough to have her in his life.

Blake and Ryan are parents to three children namely James (6), Inez (5), and Betty(2), and the couple have a great sense of humour, which is also another secret behind their happy marriage. After wrapping up his latest film Spirited, Ryan took to Instagram to state that he found the project to be 'challenging', and told the fans that he would be taking a break from work.

In a post on October 16, the Deadpool actor wrote, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists." Ryan and Blake immensely adore each other and their focus seems to be to learn and grow together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan, who was last seen in the 2021 American action-comedy film Red Notice, in which he featured alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, is gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films titled The Adam Project and Spirited.

Directed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project will feature Ryan Reynolds as Adam, Jennifer Garner as Adam's mother, Walker Scobell as Young Adam, and others. The movie is set to release on Netflix in early 2022. On the other hand, Spirited is an upcoming American Christmas-themed musical film written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, the release date for which is yet to be revealed.

IMAGE: Instagram/vancityreynolds