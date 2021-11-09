Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He Was Worried About Possibility Of Welcoming Baby Boy

Red Notice actor, Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about being a father to three daughters and revealed how he was worried about the possibility of welcoming a baby boy. Ryan Reynolds was last seen in the 2021 American action comedy film, Red Notice in which he was featured alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The movie had a theatrical release on 5 November 2021 and is set for a digital release on 12 November.

According to an interview with Access, Ryan Reynolds talked about the time when he had his youngest baby with Blake Lively and revealed how he was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy. "I would not have it any other way. When we had our youngest, I was quietly terrified it was gonna be a boy because I didn't know, we didn't know. I didn't know anything but girls. I grew up with boys and I was constantly being thrown through walls when there was a perfectly good door 5 feet away," he stated.

Ryan Reynolds on the bond he shares with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot

Ryan Reynolds further talked about his Red Notice co-stars, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot and added how they too were parents of three daughters. He stated how they talk about it as there was a sort of shared experience that he thought was worth noting. He said, "But Dwayne and Gal and I, we talk a lot about that, and there is a sort of shared experience there that I think is worth noting. We love having our girls."

During the interview, the actor also opened up about how his kids were growing faster than time and space and added that he wanted to be there and spend time with them.

Apart from Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds is also gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films titled The Adam Project and Spirited. Directed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project will feature actors namely Ryan Reynolds as Adam, Jennifer Garner as Adam's mother, Walker Scobell as Young Adam, and others. The movie is set to release on Netflix in early 2022. On the other hand, Spirited is the upcoming American Christmas-themed musical film written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris whose release date is yet to be unveiled.

Image: AP