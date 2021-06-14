Ryan Seacrest's Link-up Rumours Confirmed As He Is Spotted In New York With Aubrey

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky have reportedly been dating each other and fans have been quite excited about this new couple in town. The two celebs were recently spotted together at the West 30th Street Heliport in New York, confirming the rumours that had been doing the rounds for a while. The speculations kicked off in May 2021 when a picture posted by Aubrey suggested that she had been spending time with Ryan Seacrest. The photograph showcased Ryan’s house in the background while Aubrey Paige Petcosky was chilling by the poolside.

Ryan and Aubrey a confirmed couple?

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige Petcosky have been seeing each other for quite some time, according to various reports taking over the internet. A source close to Us Magazine revealed that the couple is very happy together and they have been doing great. They have also decided to keep the relationship private for a while. The reports also suggest that Ryan Seacrest has met Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s family and they think he is a great guy. The relationship news has been receiving mixed reviews from the internet as some people have been questioning the 23-year age gap between the two.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the couple was also recently spotted stepping out of a helicopter together, in New York. Ryan had his left arm wrapped around her waist while they were heading towards Ryan’s vehicle, waiting to pick them up. Aubrey Paige Petcosky was seen dressed in a pair of high-waist denim shorts which had been styled with a simple khaki deep-neck T shirt. Her hair was left open with a pair of black shades protecting her eyes. Aubrey was also carrying a pricey Gucci sling bag, which was quick to attract attention. Ryan Seacrest, on the other hand, was seen wearing a striped white T-shirt, a simple facemask and a matching off-white hat.

IMAGE: RYAN SEACREST INSTAGRAM

