Sacha Baron Cohen Tells Mark Zuckerberg That History Will Judge Him Harshly For Facebook

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was again seen criticizing and publicly attacking Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Sacha Baron Cohen took to his Twitter account and shared a report of a leading daily. It was a report on President Trump's advertising campaign on Facebook. Take a look at what Cohen wrote in his tweet here.

Sacha Baron Cohen tells Mark Zuckerberg that history will judge him harshly as he is helping destroy democracy

Terrifying. 218,000 political ads on Facebook—many with lies and hate - seen by voters perhaps 1.3 BILLION times. And Facebook profits. #MarkZuckerberg, history will judge you harshly - if we still have historians after you help destroy democracy!https://t.co/6ciFqVBy3E — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 29, 2020

In the tweet, we can see Cohen refer to the Trump campaign activities on Facebook during the pre-election year. It was reported that more than $20 million was spent on 218,000 advertisements in 2019. It was also reported that Trump has spent more than every Democratic candidate.

Sacha Baron Cohen in his tweet also spoke about the lies and the hate that is being fed to the voter. He wrote that voters saw the ads about 1.3 billion times, and Facebook is seeing all the profits due to this advertising. Cohen then wrote “#MarkZuckerberg, history will judge you harshly - if we still have historians after you help destroy democracy!”

Sacha Baron Cohen has always been a critic of big tech in general but he critics Zuckerberg particularly. In November, Cohen had a speech as the Anti-Defamation League. At the forum, he expressed that social media platforms are being used to spread hate speech and propaganda. During his speech, Cohen took a few digs at Facebook by calling Zuckerberg’s Facebook a place used to reach more people in contrast to Facebook's idea of people having the freedom of speech. He also added that Facebook does not check facts of political ads and just runs them even if it is a lie.

(Image courtesy: Sacha Baron Cohen & Mark Zuckerberg Instagram)

