Isla Fisher Shows Off Husband Sacha Baron Cohen's 'swimmer Bod' On Instagram

Australian actor Isla Fisher took to her Instagram account to show off her husband Sacha Baron Cohen's transformation. She shared a video of her husband working out while preparing for the role of Israeli clerk-turned-secret-agent Eli Cohen for a Netflix series called The Spy. The actor is seen lifting a pair of dumbbells and it was really surprising for the fans to see him in a ripped look. Isla did this sweet gesture to congratulate her husband, Sacha Baron Cohen on his 2019 Golden Globe nomination. A huge number of his fans were taken aback by his new physique, recalling the “dad bod” Shach played with a mankini in his 2006 comedy, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. Read more to know about Sacha Baron Cohen’s marriage and his films.

About Sacha Baron Cohen

The couple, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on December 8 and the latter shared a sweet post to commemorate their long relationship. She captioned the post by wishing her husband of the auspicious day and ended by revealing the secret behind their strong bond which is 'synchronized snacking'. For those who do not know who Shacha is, he is an English actor, comedian, screenwriter, director, and film producer. He is popular for creating and portraying fictional comical characters like Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Brüno Gehard and Admiral General Aladeen. The actor managed to bag the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical for his film Borat at the Golden Globes.

