'Sacred Games' Fame Elnaaz Norouzi Bags Role In Gerard Butler's Film 'Kandahar'

Best known for her role in Netflix's Sacred Games, actor Elnaaz Norouzi, has bagged a pivotal role in an international film. Elnaaz will be next seen in Gerard Butler's Kandahar. She played the character of Jamila in the famous web series Sacred Games and since then she has been reigning in the hearts of millions. In the web series, Jamila meets Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddique, when he was not in a good state and then they both helped each other grow. Elnaaz will also star alongside Glenn Close in Tehran Season 2.

Elnaaz Norouzi bags a pivotal role in Kandahar

Telling how excited she was to bag such a big role in an international project, Norouzi told ANI that she has always been a big fan of Gerard Butler, stating that an opportunity to star in his film feels surreal. She further added that she had an incredible time working on the project and hoped that the audience can resonate with her and her character in Kandahar. Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Norouzi wrote, "So excited and thrilled to be part of #Kandahar".

Helmed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film stars Butler as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. The film is being produced by Thunder Road Films and Capstone along with Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel of G-BASEd. Capstone even financed the film with MBC Studios. Not only this, the film will also star Ali Fazal and Navid Negahban. Ali Fazal is already garnering praises for his latest released film Death On The Nile.

More on Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz has done a couple of big projects, including the film, Sangeen. Written and directed by Jaideep Chopra, the film stars Elnaaz Norouzi, Nawazuddin Siddique and more. The film was shot in London and this was Siddiqui's first time shooting in London when it was in a state of lockdown. The film is produced by Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna for Golden Era Films and AK Projekts and the shoot took place under strict COVID-19 protocols. Hailed for acing her fashion game, the actress also has a major fan following on Instagram.

