Safaree Samuels And Erica Mena Are At Odds Over Primary Custody Of Their Children: Report

Although their romance, engagement and wedding became the highlight of VH1's Love & Hip Hop, television personalities Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have decided to call it quits after one-and-a-half years of marriage. The news of their divorce took netizens by shock as it came just a few weeks after Erica announced being pregnant with Safaree's second child. Now, a recent report by an online portal revealed that the estranged couple is at odds over the primary custody of their kids.

Safaree Samuels wants joint legal custody of both his children with Erica Mena?

Not so long after announcing expecting her second baby with estranged husband Safaree Samuels, Erica Mena filed for divorce from the American rapper last month. Although the former couple has not openly spoken about the reason that led to them parting ways forever, TMZ reported that Safaree and Erica are at variance over the primary custody of their 15-month-old daughter, Safire, and their second child who's yet not born. They had also recently moved to their dream house and were quite excited to commence a new chapter in their lives together.

However, it has been reported that although the 39-year-old is willing to give that house to his ex-wife, he didn't accept Erica's request to have the primary custody of their children. If the grapevines are to be believed, Safaree wants a "joint legal custody" of their kids to make sure he gets equal rights to make decisions for them, just like the Bad Girls Club co-host. As per TMZ's report, the Paradise hitmaker stated that he wants uninterrupted and consistent visitation and parenting of his & his estranged wife's kids.

Furthermore, Safaree Samuels has also clearly rejected alimony, but will reportedly honour whatever child support payment he will have to look after as the courts suggest. As far as their property is concerned, he has demanded exclusive possession of his cars and has also requested to keep personal property purchased by him during his less than two years of marriage with Erica Mena. For the unversed, the Love & Hip Hop stars got married back in October 2019, after revealing they were expecting their first bundle of joy together.

IMAGE: SAFAREE SAMUELS' & ERICA MENA'S INSTAGRAM

