SAG Awards 2021: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Award For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

As seen on Chadwick Boseman's Instagram
SAG awards 2021 saw late actor Chadwick Boseman being honoured with one of the awards for his performance in a 2020 drama film. His wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award and gave an emotional acceptance speech.
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman won the best actor award at SAG Awards 2021 for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Levee Green. Chadwick Boseman's award was collected by his wife Simone Ledward Boseman. In the acceptance speech, she thanked the crew and cast of the movie and shared his quote, "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind", while accepting the award. The video of her acceptance was uploaded by SAG awards 2021's official page on Instagram. Take a look at the video here.
For the unversed, Chadwick Boseman's death in August 2020 due to colon cancer came as a shock to many. The actor set a record at the SAG awards 2021 as the first actor to earn four SAG Award nominations in a single year all for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods, and being a part of both films' cast.
Viola Davis also won an award for her role in the jazz period drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom along with Chadwick Boseman. While The Trial of the Chicago 7 won the top award, movies like Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari were the top contenders of the night. Meanwhile, in TV, Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown took home the biggest awards of the night. Here are some of the SAG awards 2021 winners:
Source: Chadwick Boseman's Instagram
