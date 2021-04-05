SAG Awards 2021: Youn Yuh-jung Becomes First Korean To Win Best Supporting Actor

The SAG Awards 2021 were presented recognizing the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2020. The ceremony took place on April 4, 2021, with a live broadcast on TNT and TBS. Actor Youn Yuh-Jung, who played a key role in Minari made history as she won the award for her performance. In her speech, the actor mentioned, she was very happy to be "recognized by Westerners."

Youn Yuh-jung becomes first Korean to win Best Supporting Actor at SAG Awards

Youn Yuh-jung bagged the award in the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role category for Minari. She won the award against Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, Olivia Colman for The Father and Helena Zengel for News of the World. Youn Yuh-jung became the first Korean female actor to ever win in the category. Along with this, she also became the first Asian winner and first Asian woman winner in any individual SAG motion picture category.

In acceptance of the award, the actor said, "I don't know how to describe my feelings. I'm being recognized by Westerners." She went on to thank her team and admitted that her English isn't great. “I don’t know. Am I saying right? My English is not good? I’m very pleased and happy. And thanks to SAG-AFTRA. I’m sorry, everything is not familiar.” She continued, “It is very, very honourable that my actor fellows chose me as a (best) supporting actress. I'm very pleased and happy."

Youn Yuh-jung played the role of the grandmother Soon-Ja in Minari. She is also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards which is scheduled for April 25. Minari was also nominated for the Best Ensemble and Best Actor at the SAG Awards 2021. However, the awards went to The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, respectively.

Minari is a drama film about a Korean American immigrant family. The movie is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Minari’s cast includes Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Youn Yuh-jung, Noel Kate Cho Steven Yeun, and Will Patton. It is based on Lee’s real-life experiences. The IMDb rating of MInari is 7.7 out of 10.

Promo Image Courtesy: Youn Yuh-jung Fanpage Instagram