SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Squid Game' And More Win Big; Here's Full List Of Winners

The star-studded event of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 took place on February 27, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. SAG Awards 2022 honoured the best performances in film and television for the year 2021. Don't Look Up, CODA, House Of Gucci and more were among the nominees for the best film category. Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession and more managed to bag several awards in the TV show categories. Here is the complete list of winners of SAG Awards 2022. SAG Awards 2022 winners list Films Best Motion Picture cast WINNER: CODA Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House Of Gucci

King Richard Best Male Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth Best Feale Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture WINNER : Troy Kotsur, CODA Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House Of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kristen Dunst, The Power Of The Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture WINNER: No Time To Die Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Television Best Drama Series Ensemble WINNER: Succession The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone Best Comedy Series Ensemble WINNER: Ted Lasso The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown Best Male Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession Best Female Actor in a Drama Series WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series WINNER: Squid Game Cobra Kai

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game Image: Instagram/@sagawards

