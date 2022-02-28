SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Squid Game' And More Win Big; Here's Full List Of Winners

The star-studded event of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 took place on February 27, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. SAG Awards 2022 honoured the best performances in film and television for the year 2021. Don't Look Up, CODA, House Of Gucci and more were among the nominees for the best film category. Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession and more managed to bag several awards in the TV show categories. Here is the complete list of winners of SAG Awards 2022.
SAG Awards 2022 winners list
Films
Best Motion Picture cast
WINNER: CODA
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- House Of Gucci
- King Richard
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
- Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Feale Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
- Jennifer Hudson, Respect
- Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
WINNER : Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jared Leto, House Of Gucci
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kristen Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
WINNER: No Time To Die
- Black Widow
- Dune
- The Matrix: Resurrections
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Television
Best Drama Series Ensemble
WINNER: Succession
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Morning Show
- Squid Game
- Succession
- Yellowstone
Best Comedy Series Ensemble
WINNER: Ted Lasso
- The Great
- Hacks
- The Kominsky Method
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown
Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
- Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Sandra Oh, The Chair
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
WINNER: Squid Game
- Cobra Kai
- The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Mare Of Easttown
- Squid Game
