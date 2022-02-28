Last Updated:

SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Squid Game' And More Win Big; Here's Full List Of Winners

The star-studded event of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 took place on February 27, 2022. Here is the complete list of winners of SAG Awards 2022.

The star-studded event of Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 took place on February 27, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. SAG Awards 2022 honoured the best performances in film and television for the year 2021. Don't Look Up, CODA, House Of Gucci and more were among the nominees for the best film category. Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession and more managed to bag several awards in the TV show categories. Here is the complete list of winners of SAG Awards 2022.

SAG Awards 2022 winners list

Films

Best Motion Picture cast

WINNER: CODA

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don't Look Up
  • House Of Gucci
  • King Richard

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

  • Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power Of The Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Feale Actor in a Leading Role - Motion Picture

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Lady Gaga, House Of Gucci
  • Jennifer Hudson, Respect
  • Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture

WINNER : Troy Kotsur, CODA

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
  • Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jared Leto, House Of Gucci
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
  • Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Kristen Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: No Time To Die

  • Black Widow
  • Dune
  • The Matrix: Resurrections
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Television

Best Drama Series Ensemble

WINNER: Succession

  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Morning Show
  • Squid Game
  • Succession
  • Yellowstone

Best Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: Ted Lasso

  • The Great
  • Hacks
  • The Kominsky Method
  • Only Murders In The Building
  • Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes From A Marriage
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Best Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
  • Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Sandra Oh, The Chair
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

WINNER: Squid Game

  • Cobra Kai
  • The Falcon And The Winter Soldier
  • Loki
  • Mare Of Easttown
  • Squid Game

