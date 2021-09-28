Salma Hayek Admits Not Expecting To Book Role In 'Eternals' Due To Her Age

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Marvel's forthcoming actioner Eternals featuring a star-studded ensemble of A-list Hollywood celebrities. Essaying one of the pivotal roles in the film, actor Salma Hayek will mark her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing the leader of a group of immortal superbeings- Ajak. Earlier, the actor had opened up about having reservations to take up the offer as she assumed being offered the role of a grandmother in the film.

Salma Hayek on playing Ajak in 'Eternals'

Touted as one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, the 55-year-old is all set to step foot into the vast universe of Marvel by essaying the role of Ajak in the upcoming film Eternals. Although keen on being a part of the universe, the actor had initially hesitated to take up the role. According to a report from People, Hayek featured on the cover of the latest issue of AARP Magazine and revealed how she was surprised to receive the offer.

Admitting that she was shocked to receive the offer, the actor stated, ''I was shocked to get that role in my 50s. I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future.''

More on Salma Hayek in 'Eternals'

Salma Hayek will be seen portraying the role of the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals. After being offered a role from the makers, Salma believed that her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to be in a minor role. She also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she assumed that it was going to be the role of a grandmother and pinned the blame on getting frequent offers of playing minor roles in movies. However, that quickly changed when Hayek learnt that the movie was being directed by Chloé Zhao after which she agreed to set up a meeting with the makers.

The Oscar-winning director was all praise for the actor as she told AARP, ''She is full of wisdom and very perceptive — a mother figure to all the Eternals.'' The forthcoming superhero movie has been the talk of the town since the announcement of Marvel's Phase Four plans. With an impressive star-studded cast of actors like Angelina Jolie as Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

Image: @Instagram/salmahayek